Police raided a drug farm in Rotherham worth more than £120,000 following reports from the local community.

Officers from Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant on Cow Rakes Lane in Whiston, where they found a sophisticated cannabis grow.

The raid was captired on camera and has been shared by South Yorkshire Police.

Across four rooms in the house, 128 cannabis plants were recovered.

It is estimated that each plant is worth approximately £1,000, with the total value of the plants thought to be around £120,000 - the plants have been seized and will be destroyed.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

Rotherham Central NPT Inspector John Crapper said: “This warrant is part of Operation Grow which is the ongoing work to tackle cannabis grows in Rotherham.

“This warrant was a result of information shared by you – our local communities.

“If you think something isn’t right and a property or person is involved in criminal activity, please report it to us.

“These reports help us paint a better intelligence picture which aids our commitment to tackle organised criminality – which is often linked to cannabis cultivation.

“Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”

Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

Heavy smell of cannabis

Windows blacked out

Excessive condensation on windows

Blocked letterbox

Heavy use of anti-odour devices

Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time

Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, you can report it to the police via 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

