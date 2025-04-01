'Forever 17': tributes pour in for teenager who died in fatal motorbike collision in Rotherham
At 10.12am last Thursday (March 28) police attended an incident at Morthen Road - in the Thurcroft area of Rotherham - where they found a Yamaha motorbike had been in a collision with a silver Peugeot and a grey Land Rover.
The rider of the bike, a 20-year-old man, and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy, were taken to hospital where they were being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Tragically, the 17-year-old passenger - named locally as Bailey - died in hospital over the weekend.
The rider of the bike remains in care.
Tributes have been flooding in online, as many share their condolences.
Amy Beth Shaw said: “So sad. Forever 17.
Michelle Whitham added: “Forever 17 - thinking of everyone who knew this young man especially his family and friends.
“Another tragic accident on the roads, another young life lost.
“Fly high sweetheart. RIP.”
Balloons and fireworks were set off on Saturday (March 29) at the scene of the accident to honour Bailey.
South Yorkshire Police are still appealing for information - people can make contact on 101, quoting incident number 264 of March 27, 2025.
Police have also asked that people avoid speculation around the incident when posting online.
Serious Collisions Sergeant John Taylor said: "We are aware of online speculation around the circumstances of the crash. Officers were in the area on a pre-planned operation, and had seen the motorbike, but it was not being pursued at the time of the collision.
“We are now keen to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help.
“If you witnessed the collision or the motorcycle prior to the collision, or have footage that can assist our inquiry, please get in touch.”
