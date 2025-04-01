Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a teenager whose life was cut short following a serious motorbike accident in Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 10.12am last Thursday (March 28) police attended an incident at Morthen Road - in the Thurcroft area of Rotherham - where they found a Yamaha motorbike had been in a collision with a silver Peugeot and a grey Land Rover.

The rider of the bike, a 20-year-old man, and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy, were taken to hospital where they were being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragically, the 17-year-old passenger - named locally as Bailey - died in hospital over the weekend.

The rider of the bike remains in care.

Tributes have been flooding in online, as many share their condolences.

Amy Beth Shaw said: “So sad. Forever 17.

“He was a lovely lad and a hard worker. Fly high Bailey. Your Nan will be looking after you now.”

The 17-year-old passenger of a motorcycle crash on Morthen Road, Thurcroft, Rotherham, has sadly died following the collision on March 27. The 20-year-old rider remains in hospital. | Stock, google

Michelle Whitham added: “Forever 17 - thinking of everyone who knew this young man especially his family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another tragic accident on the roads, another young life lost.

“Fly high sweetheart. RIP.”

Balloons and fireworks were set off on Saturday (March 29) at the scene of the accident to honour Bailey.

South Yorkshire Police are still appealing for information - people can make contact on 101, quoting incident number 264 of March 27, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have also asked that people avoid speculation around the incident when posting online.

Serious Collisions Sergeant John Taylor said: "We are aware of online speculation around the circumstances of the crash. Officers were in the area on a pre-planned operation, and had seen the motorbike, but it was not being pursued at the time of the collision.

“We are now keen to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help.

“If you witnessed the collision or the motorcycle prior to the collision, or have footage that can assist our inquiry, please get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.