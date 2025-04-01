A628 Woodhead Pass: Rush hour warning for motorists as major Sheffield route closed after crash in early hours

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 07:32 BST
A major route between Sheffield and Manchester is closed this morning after a lorry crashed into a wall overnight.

The A628 Woodhead Pass has been closed since around 2.44am because of the incident.

National Highways said in a statement at that time: “A628 both directions A57 at Hollingworth and the A616 at Flouch due to a collision involving a lorry.”

South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Constabulary are on the scene.

They later added: “Due to a collision involving a lorry, the road will be closed through the morning peak travel period due to a complex recovery operation being required.

“There's no official diversion route for this section of road, trans-Pennine traffic is advised to use the M62 or A67 as alternate routes.”

The AA added: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A628 Woodhead Pass both ways between Tintwistle and B6105 (Glossop Turn Off).”

Both South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Constabulary have been contacted.

