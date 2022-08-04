Police were called on Tuesday, August 2, at around 8.15pm, to Fox Hill Road in Fox Hill following reports of an assault.
Read More
Andrew Hague, aged 30, of Fox Hill Road, has been charged with murder and has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today and been remanded into custody ahead of a Crown Court hearing tomorrow.
The 50-year-old who died was today formally named by police as Simon Wilkinson.
Officers said Simon’s family continued to receive support and asked that their privacy is respected during this difficult time.
Sheffield murder investigation: What happened on Fox Hill Road, has anyone been arrested and who was the victim?
Shocked members of the community have paid tribute, with one saying he ‘couldn’t ask for a better neighbour’ and another describing the news as ‘heartbreaking’.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 849 of August 2.