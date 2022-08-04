Fox Hill Sheffield: Andrew Hague, 30, charged with murder of Simon Wilkinson

A man has today been charged with the murder of a 50-year-old who died after being found critically injured in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 12:27 pm

Police were called on Tuesday, August 2, at around 8.15pm, to Fox Hill Road in Fox Hill following reports of an assault.

A 50-year-old man was found critically injured and died at the scene.

Read More

Read More
Shocked residents pay tribute to Sheffield man as 'heartbreaking' news of his de...
Police in Fox Hill, Sheffield, where a 50-year-old man was found with critical injuries and died at the scene

Andrew Hague, aged 30, of Fox Hill Road, has been charged with murder and has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today and been remanded into custody ahead of a Crown Court hearing tomorrow.

The 50-year-old who died was today formally named by police as Simon Wilkinson.

Officers said Simon’s family continued to receive support and asked that their privacy is respected during this difficult time.

Sheffield murder investigation: What happened on Fox Hill Road, has anyone been arrested and who was the victim?

Shocked members of the community have paid tribute, with one saying he ‘couldn’t ask for a better neighbour’ and another describing the news as ‘heartbreaking’.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 849 of August 2.