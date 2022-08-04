Police were called on Tuesday, August 2, at around 8.15pm, to Fox Hill Road in Fox Hill following reports of an assault.

Police in Fox Hill, Sheffield, where a 50-year-old man was found with critical injuries and died at the scene

Andrew Hague, aged 30, of Fox Hill Road, has been charged with murder and has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today and been remanded into custody ahead of a Crown Court hearing tomorrow.

The 50-year-old who died was today formally named by police as Simon Wilkinson.

Officers said Simon’s family continued to receive support and asked that their privacy is respected during this difficult time.

Shocked members of the community have paid tribute, with one saying he ‘couldn’t ask for a better neighbour’ and another describing the news as ‘heartbreaking’.