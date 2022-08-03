A house on Fox Hill Road is taped off today (August 3) after emergency services were deployed to the neighbourhood at 8.15pm yesterday following reports of an assault.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a 50-year-old man was found with critical injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, officers have confirmed a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

A post mortem on the alleged victim has not yet taken place and the 50-year-old man has not yet been formally identified.

Fox Hill Road is closed to motorists and is expected remain so for much of today. As many as six squad cars are still at the scene.

Anyone with information which could help officers are being asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 849 of August 2.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after police were called to the scene at around 8.15pm on August 2.