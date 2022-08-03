A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the area at around 8:15pm, following reports of an attack.

South Yorkshire Police has since confirmed that a 50-year-old man was found critically injured, and died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the police force said: “Upon arrival, a 50-year-old man was found critically injured. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s family has been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers.”

Fox Hill Road was closed last night, and remained closed this morning but has since reopened on Wednesday afternoon.

Who is the victim?

Nothing is known about the victim, aside from his age, 50.

At the time of publication, a post-mortem had not taken place and the victim had not been formally identified.

What has the South Yorkshire Police said?

The South Yorkshire Police has since released a full statement.

“A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Sheffield last night (Tuesday 2 August),” said a spokesperson.

“Emergency services were called to Fox Hill Road at around 8.15pm following reports of an assault.

“Upon arrival, a 50-year-old man was found critically injured. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s family has been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers.”

The spokesperson added:“A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

“Fox Hill Road is closed and will remain so for most of today while enquiries take place to understand the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

“A post mortem has not yet taken place and the man has not yet been formally identified.