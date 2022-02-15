Four murder probes, 20 shootings, 13 stabbings and seven rapes as Doncaster violence spirals

Over the past year, police have probed dozens of knife and machete attacks, shootings, rapes and other violent crimes including murder and attempted murder.

There have been 20 reported separate gun related incidents while numerous people have been injured in the carnage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have dealt with number of violent incidents in Doncaster in the last year.

The recent deaths of Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis in Doncaster town centre, whose deaths sparked a double murder probe, are the latest additions to a shocking tally of brutal violence.

While some of the incidents are unconnected, South Yorkshire Police have been probing a number of the attacks to an ongoing gang feud which has seen rival groups wage war across the town.

Add a series of rapes and sexual assaults into the terrifying mix of gun and knife crime and it paints for a shocking picture of crime in Doncaster across 2021 and into 2022.

Here are just some of the incidents that police have had to deal with in the last 12 months

TIMELINE OF VIOLENCE IN DONCASTER

March 29: Shots are fired at a house in Broxholme Lane, Wheatley. Windows are broken in the night time attack

April 10: A woman is raped in St Aidan's Church yard Wheatley Hills

April 12: A house in Maple Avenue, Cantley, is attacked by gunmen. Armed response officers are deployed and two people are arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A short time later, officers receive reports of an abandoned vehicle, a blue Subaru Forester on Mill Street, Armthorpe. A number of weapons are located at the scene.

April 29: A house and three cars in Malvern Road, Intake are shot at. No one is injured in the incident.

May 6: A man, 30, is seriously injured in a shooting at a house in Aldesworth Road, Cantley. A man is charged with attempted murder.

May 16: Residents living in Thorne Road and Winchester Avenue, Wheatley report hearing a ‘volley of gunfire’ as windows are shot throught at another property.

May 18: Shots are fired at the house on Aldesworth Road again, and the property set alight. A car parked outside the house is also damaged.

May 20: A house in Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley is sealed off after a house and car are fired at by men with guns

May 21: A number of properties in Exeter Road, Wheatley have windows shattered after men open fire in the street.

June 6: A 15 and 16 year old are arrested after shots are fired at a house in Thorpehall Road, Edenthorpe.

June 9: A 25-year-old woman is attacked by two men with a knife in Coppice Lane, Hatfield

June 10: Shots are fired at a house in Chalmers Drive, Clay Lane following an earlier incident in which drivers of cars faced off with weapons following a collision.

June 17: Two men are seriously injured after a machete attack at a gym in Skellow

June 23: Three people are taken to hospital after a stabbing outside a pizza shop in Dunsville

July 14: A man was arrested after the attempted rape of a 17-year-old girl in Elmfield Park in broad daylight

August 1: An 18-year-old woman was attacked in Armthorpe Road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary. A man appeared in court charged with attempted rape.

August 8: A path leading to the Trans Pennine Trail from Centurion Way, Bentley was sealed off after a woman in her 20s, was raped

August 13: A man in his 60s suffers serious injuries after being stabbed in Somerset Road, Hyde Park

August 16: A man is attacked with weapons by a gang outside the Broadway Hotel in Dunscroft

August 18: A man, 24, is seriously injured after being shot in Bentley Road.

August 22: Reports of a stabbing and beating in Clumber Road after a man is attacked

August 23: Police in Doncaster reveal they are investigating two rapes on the same day while in a separate incident a man perforfmed a sex act in front of a shocked dog walker.

August 25: A 51 year-old man was injured after a number of separate shootings in the Milner Road area of Balby

September 1: A 45-year-old man is taken to hospital with stab wounds following an incident near to Doncaster Interchange.

September 11: A man in his 20s is seriously injured after a reported machete attack in Thorne Road

October 30: A gang is jailed for the drive-by shooting of Lewis Williams, shot dead in Mexborough in January

November 1: Teenager Joevester Takyi-Sarpong, 18, suffered fatal stab wounds in Catherine Street, sparking a murder probe

November 3: A man is stabbed at a fireworks display in Edlington

November 14: A woman is sexually assaulted by a man in Scot Lane

November 20: A 26 year old man is injured in a shooting in Armthorpe

November 25: A group of disabled teens are attacked by a group of 15-20 men in Doncaster town centre

December 14: A knife wielding robber threatens a shop assistant at a store in Beckett Road.

December 16: Two women arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of newborn baby is found at house in Rossington

December 20: A woman in her 40s is punched in the face by a man in Armthorpe

December 24: An investigation is launched after a 25-year-old man is shot in Cantley

January 11: Graham Del Mar is jailed for six years and nine months following the attack in Aldesworth Road, Cantley last summer.

January 14: A man in his thirties is seriously injured in a stabbing outside the Premier Inn in Doncaster

January 16: A 51-year-old man suffers serious injuries to his leg after two men in a car jump out and attack him in Church Way

January 20: Police are called to Coronach Way in Rossington after reports of shots being fired.

January 24: Thereese Soper, 29, of St Catherine’s Avenue is jailed for a violent attack which ripped a woman’s face open in a Doncaster town centre pub

January 29: Two men are killed following a knife attack in Doncaster town centre. A third is injured and taken to hospital. The deaths of Ryan Theobald, 20 and Janis Kozlovskis, 1 spark a double murder probe.

February 3: Shots fired at a house in Maple Avenue, Cantley. Later the same night shots are fired at a house in Runnymede Road, Intake.

February 6: Shots are fired at a house in Burton Avenue, Balby.

February 8: Three men arrested after a man is taken to hospital with serious injuries after an attack in St George’s Court, Thorne Road.

February 11: A man is injured after being shot in the face at house in Chalmers Drive, Clay Lane

February 13: Shots are fired at a house in Beech Road, Armthorpe. A man is injured