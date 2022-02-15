Police probe into Rotherham Hospital murder continues

Detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a man at Rotherham District General Hospital, which is being treated as murder.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 8:50 am
A murder probe was launched after a patient died following an attack last weekend.

South Yorkshire Police said two patients were involved in a fight, which resulted in one of them – a 48-year-old man – later dying as a result of his injuries.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 939 of February 12.