In pictures: These are some of Sheffield's most notorious criminals jailed in 2021

Their crimes include murder, burglary, drugs supply, violent assault and various sex offences including those against children.
With the year 2021 coming to an end in a few days, we take a look back at the most notorious crimes perpetrated by the offenders.
1. Franklin Tomlinson
Franklin Tomlinson, 61, of no fixed abode, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday 18 February where he was sentenced to two years, six months in prison. He stabbed the victim at an address in the Burngreave area, causing him to suffer serious injuries. One injury to the victim’s neck was so severe it could have proved fatal.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
2. Terry Hutley
A bungling burglar was caught red-handed after he left his dirty clothes in a victim’s washing machine. Terry Hutley, 45, formerly of Bradley Street, Sheffield, was jailed for 12 months after his DNA was traced from clothing he left at the scene of the crime.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
3. Awais Ahmed
Awais Ahmed, 21, formerly of Empire Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of six counts of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading not guilty at an earlier hearing. The charges include the possession with intent to supply Heroin, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine and MDMA. He was served a 10-year custodial sentence at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 25 June 2021.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
4. Gary Allen
A double murderer who strangled two women to death, 21 years apart, has been handed two life sentences. Gary Allen, 47, was convicted of murdering mother-of-four Alena Grlakova in Rotherham in 2018, and Hull woman Samantha Class two decades previously. On June 23 at Sheffield Crown Court, he was sentenced to two life terms in prison and was told he will serve a minimum of 37 years.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police