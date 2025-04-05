Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A famous Sheffield boxer who suffered a life-changing brain injury a decade ago in a fight that left him in a coma has told how he was racially abused and then attacked in front of his own son.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the height of his career, Jerome Wilson was nearly unstoppable, with the Sheffield-born boxer claiming a record of eight wins and only two defeats.

Yet the career he started in 2010 suddenly came crumbling down in September 2014, when he was knocked out in the sixth round of a fight with Cameroonian Serge Ambomo at Ice Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jerome was rushed to hospital where he received a life-saving brain operation, before being placed into a medically induced coma.

Former professional boxer Jerome Wilson allegedly received racial abuse that resulted in physical violence while he was out on a bike ride with his son. | Submit

A decade on and the life-changing event still affects him, as he lives with a titanium plate in his head, suffers regular bouts of excruciating pain and is plagued by short-term memory loss, headaches and mood swings.

And while dealing with these daily challenges he was dealt another blow recently, as just over a week ago the former-welterweight alleges that a man hurled racial abuse at him while he was out on a bike ride with his son in Bradford, before punching him in the jaw.

“I feel sorry for him,” Jerome told The Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wasn’t scared at all, but I did feel disrespected and discriminated against.

“But for him to go out and feel like a big man who’s able to spout what he was spouting so publicly is sad.

Read More Boxing is a magical sport says ex-Sheffield champion

“I was angry, I was very angry, but it’s sad I’ve got to deal with that, and more so for my son to have to deal with that.

“I don’t know why he thought it was okay to do that.

“It’s a crazy world we live in at times - when the unexpected happens it is a bit of a shock, but nothing I can’t handle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tensions were quickly calmed, with Jerome adding that ‘luckily for him other people were present to de-escalate the situation’.

Jerome Wilson was 29 when he was knocked out in the sixth round of a fight with Cameroonian Serge Ambomo, at Ice Sheffield Arena on September 12 2014

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the matter.

A spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of an assault which occurred close to the Co-Op Local in Wrose Road, Shipley at about 5.30pm on Sunday, 23 March.

“The matter is being treated as a hate crime after it was suggested that racist language was used.

Read More Sheffield’s new crime and disorder reduction strategy approved

“Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact police in Bradford on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The crime reference is 13250163900 - information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.