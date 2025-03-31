Sheffield’s new crime and disorder reduction strategy approved
The decision was made by members of Sheffield City Council’s Communities, Parks, and Leisure Policy Committee, following presentations from council officers and the police.
As reported last week by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the council is legally required to implement a strategy to address crime and disorder throughout the city.
With the current strategy expiring this year, a new, multi-year plan was proposed to replace it.
The council is also mandated by law to adapt the strategy to:
Combat the misuse of drugs, alcohol, and other substances
Reduce re-offending in the area
Prevent people from becoming involved in serious violence
Reduce instances of serious violence
A report published ahead of the committee meeting explained: “Implementation of the strategy will be victim-focused, aiming to reduce risk, harm, and demand, through working with partners and communities to problem-solve, address the underlying causes of crime and disorder, and target our collective resources where they are most needed.”
Cllr Rob Reiss asked the panel—comprising both council representatives and police officials—whether the financial “crisis” facing South Yorkshire Police would affect the strategy’s implementation.
Paul Ferguson, a superintendent from South Yorkshire Police, reassured the committee that, despite the force’s “difficult situation,” plans were in place to move forward. As widely reported, South Yorkshire Police is facing a £65 million budget shortfall due to a “fundamental accounting error.”
During the meeting, members were also updated on ongoing work in areas such as road safety and tackling hate crimes.
Following the discussion, councillors approved the new strategy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.