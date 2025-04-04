Boxing is a magical sport says ex-Sheffield champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tommy Frank is a paid-up member of the Terri Harper fan club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's former British and Commonwealth flyweight champion travelled to Doncaster Rovers' ground to add his support to Terri at a recent media event.

He took over a couple of his hard-won belts to put on show for the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommt said the Harper headliner wasn't the normal small hall boxing event - staging it outdoors at a football ground made it so much more significant.

He said the setting was on par with anything that giant promoters like Matchroom delivered.

Harper is up against an unbeaten German Natalie Zimmermann.

She has three knockouts in her 13 wins, but has actually never boxed professionally against anyone with a winning track record.

Frank, aged 31, says that doesn't have to be seen as a negative.

Tommy Frank, champion

"Boxing can be a magical sport" he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am sure Josh Padley wasn't expecting that phone call on a Tuesday night" he said, referencing the Armthorpe man's last-minute call up to box world champion Shakur Stevenson in Saudi Arabia in February.

"Sometimes you just get that call and you have got to show up" said Frank.

"I am sure it will still be a good fight...and a good night for her (Terri.)"

Promoter Izzy Asif Terri Harper and other members of the GBM Donny line up Pic Connor McMain

Harper will be defending her WBO World Lightwight belt on a GBM Sports bill that includes Padley, Maxi Hughes, Reece Mould, Taz Nadeem, Joe Hayden, Jimmy Joe Flint and Ed Hardy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardy - the boxing farmer - will be glad to compete, he has just lost his spot on a show in London, scheduled for this weekend.

The Doncaster man posted: "Very disappointed to announce that I will not be boxing in London due to my opponent dropping out last minute and GBM not been able to get another opponent at such short notice.

"Sorry to everyone that has brought tickets and was going to travel down to support me, ticket refunds will be sorted soon."