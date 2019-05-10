Have your say

Police scenes of crime officers are due at a Sheffield hairdressing salon today following an overnight raid.

FX For Hair on Richmond Park Road, Handsworth, was broken into at around midnight.

The burglar or gang involved forced open a door at the back of the shop and stole a Dyson hairdryer used in the salon.

Two pairs of GHD straighteners were also stolen along with two pairs of clippers.

Cash was also stolen in the raid.

Salon owner Angela Emson has opened her salon and plans to continue trading as normal this morning.

She hopes a cash tin from her shop found dumped in nearby woodland will contain forensic evidence to help detectives crack the case.

“They made a mess by busting open the back door but we are open as normal,” said Angela.

“We have been trading for six years so this won’t stop us.

“Forensics officers are coming later so we hope they find what they need.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.