A second man has been charged with attempted murder following a serious collision which left a man critically injured.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police announced this afternoon that they had arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the incident on Saturday, May 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitzwilliam Road was closed between St Ann's roundabout and Milton Road in Rotherham while officers carried out enquiries. | Google

Emergency services were sent to the scene on Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, at 4.40pm, and a man, aged 48, was found with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a vehicle. He was taken to hospital where police say he remains in a critical condition.

In a police update on their investigation this afternoon, South Yorkshire Police said: “An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

“Additionally, a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion possession of an offensive weapon, in a related incident. He remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This follows the arrest of a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder who has has been bailed pending further enquiries. A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of attempt murder, but has been released with no further action.”

Marcin Chroback, 22, of Bawtry Road, Rotherham, has been charged with attempted murder. He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday (27 May), and has been remanded into custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on June 25.

Two men, aged 25 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and fraud, in connection with this incident. Both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.