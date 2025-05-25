Eastwood crash: Police give details of incident on major Rotherham road as man remains in hospital
Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A630 Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, at 4.40pm on Saturday May 24.
They said they found a man with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a vehicle.
He was taken to hospital where his injuries are today described as life-altering, the force said.
Fitzwilliam Road was closed between St Ann's roundabout and Milton Road while officers carried out enquiries. It reopened overnight.
Police are appealing for information on phone number 101, quoting incident number 650 of 24 May 2025.