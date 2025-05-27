A 22-year-old man has been charged as part of an attempted murder investigation following a collision in Rotherham.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officer were called to reports of the collision on Fitzwilliam Road, near the town centre, at 4.40pm on Saturday, May 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arrival, emergency services found a 48-year-old old man with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition today.

Marcin Chroback, 22, of Bawtry Road, Rotherham, has been charged with attempted murder, remanded into custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three people have been arrested so far as officers investigated a collision that took place in Rotherham on Saturday May 24. | Google Maps

A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 25-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of attempt murder has since been released with no further action to be taken.

Detective Inspector Mathew Bolger, who is the Senior Investigating Officer on the case, said: "We are now asking for your help as our investigation into this incident continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage in the Eastwood area, specially looking at the movements of a blue Skoda and a grey VW Golf.

"Do you live in this area or were in the area at the time and may have footage which could assist our enquiries? We urge you to please get in touch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage can be submitted online: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY25C02-PO2.

Those with any further information that could assist, should contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 650 on May 24, 2025.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.