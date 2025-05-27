Attempted murder investigation launched after man hospitalised after collision in Rotherham

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 13:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 22-year-old man has been charged as part of an attempted murder investigation following a collision in Rotherham.

Officer were called to reports of the collision on Fitzwilliam Road, near the town centre, at 4.40pm on Saturday, May 24.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upon arrival, emergency services found a 48-year-old old man with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition today.

Marcin Chroback, 22, of Bawtry Road, Rotherham, has been charged with attempted murder, remanded into custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Three people have been arrested so far as officers investigated a collision that took place in Rotherham on Saturday May 24. Three people have been arrested so far as officers investigated a collision that took place in Rotherham on Saturday May 24.
Three people have been arrested so far as officers investigated a collision that took place in Rotherham on Saturday May 24. | Google Maps

A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 25-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of attempt murder has since been released with no further action to be taken.

Detective Inspector Mathew Bolger, who is the Senior Investigating Officer on the case, said: "We are now asking for your help as our investigation into this incident continues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage in the Eastwood area, specially looking at the movements of a blue Skoda and a grey VW Golf.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

"Do you live in this area or were in the area at the time and may have footage which could assist our enquiries? We urge you to please get in touch."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Footage can be submitted online: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY25C02-PO2.

Those with any further information that could assist, should contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 650 on May 24, 2025.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Emergency services
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice