South Yorkshire Police have made two further arrests as part of an ongoing investigation into an attempted murder following a serious road traffic collision in Rotherham.

Emergency services were called to Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, at around 4.40pm on Saturday, 24 May, after reports of a collision.

A 48-year-old man remains in critical condition in hospital after he was found at the scene with severe injuries believed to have been caused by a vehicle.

A total of five people have now been arrested in relation to the incident so far.

On Thursday, May 29, two men aged 25 and 27 were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and fraud. Both have been released on police bail as investigations continue.

Prior to this, a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday, 25 May. He is also on police bail.

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but has been released with no further action to be taken.

Marcin Chroback, 22, of Bawtry Road, Rotherham, has been charged with attempted murder.

He is currently in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on June 25.

Detective Inspector Matthew Bolger, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We have made several arrests in connection with this incident as our investigation continues.

“We are still interested in hearing from anyone who might have CCTV or dashcam footage from the Eastwood area at the time of the incident. We are especially looking at the movements of a grey VW Golf and a blue Skoda.”

Anyone with information or relevant footage is urged to contact police via this link, online at the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 650 of 24 May 2025.

