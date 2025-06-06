This is the innocent teenager who tragically lost his life in a devastating crash in Darnall, Sheffield, on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police today officially confirmed the identity of the 16-year-old boy who was killed in a collision involving a car as he walked along Staniforth Road in the late afternoon.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi tragically died on Wednesday afternoon | SY Police

Officers confirmed that the boy’s name was Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi, and released a picture of him, standing outside the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre.

The picture was released as officers issued an update on their investigation into the incident, which has now seen two men arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A 26-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. They both remain in police custody.

SYP said: “Abdullah, aged 16, was innocently walking along Staniforth Road just after 4.50pm when a car collided with him.

“It is understood that a grey Audi had driven towards three electric bikes, colliding with one rider.

“As the car continued to travel following the collision with the electric bike, it further collided with Abdullah. The driver of the Audi failed to stop at the scene.

“Abdullah's family is being supported by our officers and has asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood said: "This is a heartbreaking case in which a completely innocent boy has lost his life. Our thoughts remain with Abdullah's family and our priority is securing justice for them.

"A murder investigation has been launched and we have a team of detectives working around the clock.

"I am renewing our message to not share footage of this incident which may cause further distress to Abdullah's loved ones. They have lost a son and beloved member of the family in the most tragic of circumstances and have requested for their privacy to be respected.

"If you have any footage, imagery or information that may help our investigation then please share this directly with us – it may form an important part of our enquiries. We are also keen to hear from the riders of two electric bikes who were in the area at the time of the incident.”

Two people, a man, aged 46, and a woman, aged 45, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

Footage can be submitted here: https://orlo.uk/7GizJ

If you have any information, or may have witnessed the incident, please call 101 or report it to police online, quoting incident number 630 of June 4 2025.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.