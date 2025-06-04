Staniforth Road crash Darnall: Everything we know about serious crash in Sheffield tonight
South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the collision on Staniforth Road, Darnall, Sheffield.
The air ambulance landed in an open space near to the scene, and conventional ambulances could also be seen at the location.
A video which had been circulating locally appeared to show three motorbikes and a car involved in an incident on the road. The video has subsequently been taken down.
A police car was blocking the road off outside the Balfour Carpets building this evening, parked across some red speed bumps which are in place on the street.
Also outside the building was a police scenes of crimes van.
Officers could be seen in high vis both inside and outside the cordon.
Officers in forensic white suits were also at the crash scene.
Shocked locals have gathered at the cordon as officers conduct enquiries at the scene and in the local community.
Some officers have been seen going door-to-door.
Locals told The Star that police had said someone is very, very seriously injured, and that a car had been ‘dumped’ on a nearby street, which police were looking closely at.
Dozens of officers have been seen in Darnall for the last few hours.
Locals describe police in both marked and unmarked cars and officers “running round and conducting searches.”
The collision is understood to have happened late this afternoon, at around 4pm.
Police have been described as going in and out of one of houses near the scene of the incident.
Staniforth Road has been closed in both directions between Wilfrid Road and Main Road and police have said it will remain sealed off for some time.
South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.
More to follow.
