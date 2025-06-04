Staniforth Road Darnall Sheffield: Road closed after serious crash this evening

A busy Sheffield road through a Sheffield community is closed this evening and under police guard after a serious crash.

The AA is reporting that the Staniforth Road, near Darnall, in Sheffield, is closed in both directions after the incident which is said to have happened before 5pm between Wilfrid Road and the B6085 Main Road.

Staniforth Road is closed after a crash earlier today. Picture: National WorldStaniforth Road is closed after a crash earlier today. Picture: National World
Staniforth Road is closed after a crash earlier today. Picture: National World | National World

Police said this evening: “Please be aware that Staniforth Road in Darnall is closed to a road traffic accident.

“We are expecting the road to remain closed for a significant period of time. Please plan alternative routes if possible.”

Crowds are gathering at the police cordon as officers conduct enquiries at the scene.

An air ambulance was seen to land nearby earlier.

The Star has approached South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of the incident.

More to follow.

