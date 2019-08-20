Fire-hit Sheffield city centre fish and shop to open as normal after brave worker fought blaze
A Sheffield city centre fish and chip shop will open as normal today after a fire broke out yesterday.
Firefighters were called out to Brenda’s Fish and Chip Shop, Earl Way, at around 1.30pm on Monday.
Owner Liz Pearce said no-one was seriously injured in the incident and her brother Peter, who also works in the shop, used an extinguisher to douse the flames.
She said: “It was the element under the chip box which had overheated and started smoking and then burst into flames but my brother doused it with the extinguisher.
“He had to have oxygen because he had inhaled smoke but he is fine and is actually cutting up the fish for today as we speak.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Ms Pearce said two members of staff were working at the time of the incident.
She added: “They said it was quite harrowing but the firefighters came and saw to everything.
“The ambulance came and checked Peter over as well but everything is fine and we’re cooking on gas.”
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire crews from Sheffield Central were called to the incident.
The cause of the blaze had been logged as accidental.
The shop is open from 11.15 until 2.30pm today.