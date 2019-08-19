First pictures and video from scene of Sheffield fish and chip shop blaze
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a Sheffield city centre fish and chip shop this afternoon.
By Sam Cooper
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 14:51
Crews were called to Brenda’s Fish and Chip Shop, Earl Way, at around 1.30pm on Monday.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said one person who was inside the restaurant at the time of the blaze was treated for smoke inhalation.
Two fire crews from Sheffield Central have now left the scene.
The cause of the blaze is believed to have been accidental, a spokeswoman added.