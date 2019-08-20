VIDEO: Police search for missing Barnsley man continues
A police search for a missing elderly man from Barnsley is continuing today after the OAP vanished four days ago.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019, 08:36
Brian Tomlinson, aged 80, was reported missing on Friday afternoon.
Officers scouring Barnsley for the pensioner have found CCTV footage of him on Park Grove, close to the town centre, at 4.15pm on the day he disappeared.
Superintendent Sarah Poolman, of South Yorkshire Police, said officers are ‘becoming increasingly concerned for Brian’s welfare’.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 717 of August 16.