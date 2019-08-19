Arrest after drugs bust in Sheffield
A suspect has been arrested after police executed a drugs raid.
By Lee Peace
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 21:53
Officers swooped to execute a search warrant at a property in Bubwith Road, Wincobank, earlier today.
In a Facebook post, the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “88 plants were recovered and one person is in custody.
“Enquiries are on going. If you have any information regarding crime in your area you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”