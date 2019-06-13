Woman charged with arson over house fire in Sheffield
A woman has been charged over a house fire in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 13 June, 2019, 07:02
Fleur Slack, aged 48, of Gresley Road, Lowedges, has been charged with arson with intent following a blaze at a property on Gresley Road on Sunday, June 9.
She has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court next month.
