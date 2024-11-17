XL Bully puppies born in Rotherham shelter days before ban introduced celebrate their first birthday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One year ago, Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a Rotherham-based dog shelter, found themselves in difficult circumstances after they found themselves caring for 11 XL Bully breed puppies.
The litter was born just weeks before the first stage of the XL bully ban was ruled out in England and Wales which saw it a criminal offence to sell, give away, or breed an XL Bully dog.
The staff also had to find someone to take in the puppies’ mum, Majesty, who was described as ‘nothing but friendly’.
As the clock ticked closer towards December 31, the shelter made several appeals to find the puppies their forever homes.
Thankfully, the 11 girls and boys are now celebrating their first birthdays after they were rehomed “at the very last minute”.
They are now described as “totally spoilt”, and “living their best lives”.
The shelter said: “They all found amazing, committed homes who took them through the exemption process.
“A huge thank you to all of their forever families for giving them all such happy lives. And of course, we can’t forget their beautiful mum (now Madge) who found a wonderful home too.
“Seeing these updates makes us so so happy that we could help in our small way, and give those once tiny puppies wonderful, safe futures.”
In the run up to the new year, the charity found itself in the process of finding homes for a total of 19 XL Bully puppies, and two dogs - all of which were successfully rehomed before the ban came into force.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.