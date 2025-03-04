Police have revealed they responded to a second stabbing last night less than 10 minutes after an incident that saw an air ambulance land in a Sheffield park.

Emergency services were scrambled to Fieldhead Road, off London Road, Highfields, at 5.35pm yesterday (March 3) over reports of a stabbing.

Fieldhead Road and Abbeydale Road, in Sheffield, are separated by a set of bollards and a footpath. A stabbing was reported on each road within 10 minutes of one another on March 3, 2025, shortly after 5.30pm. | Google Maps

An air ambulance was seen landing in nearby Mount Pleasant Park and a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with what were described at the time as “life-altering injuries.”

However, South Yorkshire Police has now revealed how, less than 10 minutes after the incident in Highfields, the force responded to a second stabbing on nearby Abbeydale Road, and are investigating the incidents as linked.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday at 5.35pm by the ambulance service to reports of a stabbing in Fieldhead Road, Sheffield.

“A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He currently remains in hospital.

“A short time later at 5.42pm, we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a second stabbing in Abbeydale Road, Sheffield.

“A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged.”

In the statement, South Yorkshire Police said no arrests had been made as of time of writing (1.30pm, March 4).

A police cordon was in place on Fieldhead Road earlier today and has since been lifted.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the force is investigating both incidents as connected but have published separate crime numbers as part of an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 734 for the incident in Fieldhead Road, and 747 for the incident in Abbeydale Road, both of March 3, 2025.