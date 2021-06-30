Gabriel Andrei, aged 41, and Florin Andrei, 45, killed 43-year-old Catalin Rizea in an attack last October.

Catalin’s own brother, Alexandru Rizea, 45, who was also injured, climbed out of a window of the house where the attack took place and flagged down passing motorists in Worsbrough Common, Barnsley, to raise the alarm.

While emergency services responded, a woman stopped to help and took Alexandru to hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening head injuries.

Florin Andrei, aged 45, and his brother Gabriel Andrei, aged 41, have both been found guilty of murder

Officers rushed to the scene of the crime, where they found a blood stained front door.

Inside the house they found the Andrei brothers, who were in the process of cleaning up blood stains.

Officers found Catalin, 43, slumped in a chair, breathing heavily with a black coat draped over his face.

He was rushed to the same hospital as his brother, but died two days later due to catastrophic brain injuries.

The Andrei brothers were arrested on suspicion of Catalin’s murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The men denied the charges but were found guilty after a trial and are to be sentenced tomorrow.

Catalin’s sister Andreaa said: “My family would like to thank South Yorkshire Police for their due diligence, professionalism and all the hard work and support that has gone into our family’s case.

“There is no treatment in this world that will cure the pain we are feeling and no words to describe the grief we are experiencing.”

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer said: “I'm relieved to see a guilty verdict has been reached and these two men will face justice for their horrific attack.

“Although nothing will bring Catalin back, I hope this result can help provide closure to his family, who must now face life without him.

“I would like to applaud Alexandru for his bravery. Despite his traumatic injuries, he still did everything he could to save his brother. I would also like to commend the quick-thinking member of the public who took him to hospital. She almost certainly saved his life.”

Sheffield Crown Court trial has heard how the killer brothers Florin and Gabriel Andrei had been drinking vodka with Alexandru and Catalin at Gabriel’s home on the night of the murder.

Sam Green QC, prosecuting, claimed the Rizea brothers, who speak Romanian, had visited the Andrei brothers because of a work connection and had been drinking vodka at the property before violence flared.

Mr Green said “Both the Rizea brothers were subjected to a sustained and vicious assault by the defendants together using hands and feet and probably one or two weapons.

“Alexandru lost consciousness due to the assault upon him and when he woke up it was late. He saw Catalin in a chair not moving and thought his brother was dead and he made his escape from the property through a ground floor window.”