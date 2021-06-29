Drug-addict who resorted to dealing caught by cops with heroin in her bra

Sheffield Crown Court heard on June 16 how Lynn Allen, aged 47, of Lordens Hill, Dinnington, near Rotherham and Worksop, was found with cocaine, diamorphine and cannabis at her home by police.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said: “She was searched and found in possession of a number of foil wraps in her bra.”

These drugs included nine separate pieces of diamorphine, known as heroin, valued at £90, according to Mr Outhwaite.

He added police also found cocaine valued at £80 in a bedroom and in further locations they found 36 wraps of cocaine valued at £360, and four packages of cocaine valued at up to £600.

Further diamorphine valued at £45 was found, according to Mr Outhwaite, as well as more cocaine valued at £30 and more packages of cocaine valued at £140.

Mr Outhwaite added police also found cannabis valued at £154, as well as more diamorphine valued at £75 and cocaine valued at £210.

The court heard two mobile phones revealed messages consistent with street dealing and officers recovered £500 in cash.

Allen pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine, diamorphine and cannabis, all with intent to supply, from December 20, 2018.

She also admitted supplying diamorphine and cocaine from between June and December, 2018.

Francis Edusei, defending, said Allen has a history of drug addiction and she had allowed others to take advantage of her.

He added she sold drugs to others to feed her addiction while she was suffering health problems and pain.

Judge David Dixon told Allen: “You and I know - you from personal experience, me from sitting here for too long - just what horror class A drugs brings to you let alone the wider community.”

He recognised Allen had an addiction and was drawn back to using drugs and as she owed people money she was exploited by others.

Judge Dixon sentenced Allen to two years of custody suspended for two years with a four-month curfew, a rehabilitation requirement and a drug rehabilitation requirement.