Ecstatic scenes in Sheffield as England fans jump in city centre fountain to celebrate Germany win
Football fans celebrated England’s 2-0 win against Germany last night by jumping into a fountain in Sheffield city centre.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 7:07 am
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:56 am
Fans spilling out of bars last night to celebrate the win at Wembley Stadium jumped into the fountain in Barker’s Pool.
Videos of the euphoric fans in the water have been shared on social media.
Gareth Southgate's side will now play Ukraine in the next round after they beat Sweden.
The quarter final fixture, to be played in Rome, will kick off at 8pm on Saturday.