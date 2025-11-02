The number of alleged sexual offences reported to South Yorkshire Police has risen for the second consecutive year, newly-released data has revealed.

Data released by the Office of National Statistics on October 23, 2025, includes the most recently available figures relating to reports of firearm offences, covering the period in the year to June 2025.

They show that across the South Yorkshire Police (SYP) force area, a total of 5,420 sexual offences were reported between July 2024 and June 2025. This equates to 15 sexual offences being recorded in the county every single day.

In addition, they also show a significant increase of 701 or 14 per cent, when compared to the year to June 2024; and an increase of 759 or 16 per cent, when compared to the year to June 2023.

The Star spoke to South Yorkshire Police (SYP), asking them why the number of reported sexual offences are continuing to rise in the county, and what they are doing to tackle the problem.

Responding to those questions, Detective Superintendent Pete Quinn, SYP force lead for Violence Against Women and Girls, said: “Sexual offences have a devastating and traumatic impact on victims and we recognise there has been an increase in reports in South Yorkshire, which also reflects the national picture.

“Though we have seen a rise in reports, we are pleased to see that victims have increasing confidence in reporting their experiences to officers and trusting that we will investigate and work to bring offenders to justice.

"The recording of sexual offences in this ONS data also includes non-contact offences such as indecent exposure and voyeurism which have seen some of the largest volume increases. As a force, we have acted on recommendations as part of the Angiolini Inquiry and have been doing a lot of work to encourage victims of these offences to report these incidents so it is encouraging to know these now form part of the overall recorded data.

“We also believe an increase in reporting is a testament to our efforts in promoting our Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) campaign, which aims to call out sexual harassment and challenge unwanted behaviours so women and girls can feel safe and report any of their experiences to us.

"The campaign has made it clear that we're saying No More to violence against women and girls, while encouraging people to Do More to help stop it and Know More by educating themselves about online abuse and harassment.

“It takes incredible strength and bravery for a victim of a sexual offence to come forward, which is why we’re continuing to work closely with our partners in the criminal justice system and the Sexual Assault Referral Centre and Independent Sexual Violence Advocates (ISVAs) in order to provide the best possible support and service to victims, recover evidence and maximise opportunities to find those responsible and put them before the courts.

“Anyone who is a victim of a sexual offence is urged to report it to us. You do not have to cope on your own and please remember that it is never too late to report a sexual offence.

"If you have been a victim or you know someone who has been a victim of a sexual offence, please know that we are here to listen to you and support you through every step of the process."

The data also shows that with the exception of sexual offences, and five other crime categories including and drug offences there have been notable decreases in the number of crimes reported in South Yorkshire, when compared with both the year to June 2024 and the year to June 2023.

When compared to the year to June 2024, there was a decrease in the vast majority of crime categories, most notably for homicide, with a decrease of 55 per cent; 50 per cent fall in death or serious injury - unlawful driving offences and firearm offences with a 38 per cent decrease.

Similarly, there was also fall in most crime categories, if compared to the year to June 2023. The crime categories which saw the most significant decrease were once again homicide; death or serious injury - unlawful driving and firearm offences, with a decrease of 52 per cent; 51 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively.

If you have been a victim of a sexual offence, you can access support via the South Yorkshire Police website.

To report a sexual offence, please contact police on 101 or get in touch via our website. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

Find out more about the force’s VAWG campaign here.