Endcliffe Park flasher: Police release photo in bid to identify man exposing himself in Sheffield park
Officers believe the man in the photo may hold vital information as they try to find a man suspected of indecently exposing himself at Endcliffe Park.
The picture shows a white haired man, seen through trees.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We are releasing CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in connection with reports of indecent exposure at Endcliffe Park.
“At 5.22pm on Saturday (March 1) we received reports that a man had exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of a 21-year-old woman.
“The alleged offence took place at around 4.50pm on Saturday (March 1), near to the footpath that slopes down from Riverdale Road into the park.
“We are releasing these images of a man we would like to speak to as we believe he may be able to help officers with their investigation.”
The man in the CCTV images is described as white, roughly 55-65 years old, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a broad build, and with thick short white hair. He also has a white goatee style beard.
They are also asking anyone who was in the area to check their dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage.
PC Sarah Morgan, the officer in charge of the case said: “We are aware of numerous similar reports at the same location in recent months, and are additionally appealing for anyone with information that could help us to identify a suspect, to come forward.”
You can also contact police on their website or by calling 101> Anyone who gets in touch should quote incident number 673 of 1 March 2025.