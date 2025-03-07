A large pothole in a popular Sheffield park has had an emergency repair after it outgrew its temporary cover.

Sheffield City Council said it had fixed the hole in the path outside the playground in Endcliffe Park.

It was created a year ago when water pressure from a drain lifted asphalt during a storm.

A spokesperson said an emergency repair had been made to the damaged area and the council was looking at trying to increase the size of the drain to prevent it happening again.

The pothole is on the route of Endcliffe Parkrun which sees 700 runners crowd past the site on Saturday mornings.

A Parkrun spokesperson said there had been no complaints or incidents involving runners - “yet.”

They added: “It would be great to have the pothole filled in.”