Endcliffe Park: Emergency repair for pothole on Sheffield's biggest Parkrun course
Sheffield City Council said it had fixed the hole in the path outside the playground in Endcliffe Park.
It was created a year ago when water pressure from a drain lifted asphalt during a storm.
A spokesperson said an emergency repair had been made to the damaged area and the council was looking at trying to increase the size of the drain to prevent it happening again.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The pothole is on the route of Endcliffe Parkrun which sees 700 runners crowd past the site on Saturday mornings.
A Parkrun spokesperson said there had been no complaints or incidents involving runners - “yet.”
They added: “It would be great to have the pothole filled in.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.