A 27-year-old man from London was arrested when officers from Nottinghamshire Police stopped a car they became suspicious of.

He has been quizzed over the murder of Armend Xhika, 22, who was an illegal immigrant from Albania who moved moved to Sheffield for a better life.

Armend was stabbed when violence flared on the streets of Sheffield last May.

He was caught up in fighting involving a group of men, with one brawl reported on Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale and another on Kirton Road, Pitsmoor, a short time later.

Armend was dropped off outside A&E at the Northern General Hospital in a car which then drove off while medics battled to revive him.

The man detained by police in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday, May 10, was arrested on suspicion of Armend’s murder, possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Eight arrests have now been made over Armend’s murder.

Nottinghamshire Police said a firearm and two knives were found in the car officers pulled over.

Three other men, two aged 28 and one aged 21, who were also in the car, were all arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.