Police officers were called to Manor Fields Park, off City Road, Manor, at 5.06am today following reports that the body of a man had been found.
The park is sealed off and under police guard.
Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 122 of May 12.