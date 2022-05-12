Police officers were called to Manor Fields Park, off City Road, Manor, at 5.06am today following reports that the body of a man had been found.

The park is sealed off and under police guard.

Manor Fields Park in Sheffield is sealed off this morning following the discovery of a body

Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.