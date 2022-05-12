Manor incident: Police probe launched after discovery of body in Sheffield park

A police probe has been launched following the discovery of a body in a Sheffield park.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 7:44 am

Police officers were called to Manor Fields Park, off City Road, Manor, at 5.06am today following reports that the body of a man had been found.

Read More

Read More
Manor incident: Police cordon in place around Manor Fields Park in Sheffield - p...

The park is sealed off and under police guard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Manor Fields Park in Sheffield is sealed off this morning following the discovery of a body

MORE: Wilcox Road: Man in his 20s taken to hospital after being stabbed in Sheffield suburb prompting police probe

Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 122 of May 12.