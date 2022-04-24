Armend Xhika was knifed when violence flared on the streets of Sheffield last May.

The 22-year-old was caught up in fighting involving a group of men, with one brawl reported on Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale and another on Kirton Road, Pitsmoor, a short time later.

Armend Xhika was stabbed to death in Sheffield in May 2021

Armend was dropped off outside A&E at the Northern General Hospital in a car which then drove off while medics battled to revive him.

Speaking after the murder, a friend said Armend was in the UK illegally, having moved to Sheffield, where his sister is also believed to live, for a better life for him and his family back in Albania.

He had been in the city for three years.

His friend said young Albanians desperate to escape the poverty of their home country have been known to pay up to £26,000 for illegal entry into the UK.

They either end up in debt to banks, friends and relatives in Albania or the criminal gangs which offer them a route into the UK, he said.

He warned that criminal gangs are exploiting young people like Armend in Sheffield, knowing they have no official paperwork for legitimate jobs.

“If people are in debt and desperate for money because they have no paperwork for official support, they can be exploited,” the friend said.