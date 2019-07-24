Eight suspects remain in custody after drug raids on Sheffield estate
Eight suspects arrested over drugs raids on a Sheffield estate remain in police custody today.
They were arrested after a police operation in Broomhall yesterday aimed at disrupting ‘suspected organised criminality and drug supply in the area’.
Officers swooped on a number of flats in Exeter Drive and arrested six men and three women on suspicion of drug trafficking and dealing.
LATEST: Police release CCTV of man wanted over two robberies in Sheffield suburb in space of 10 minutes
Eight remain in custody today and one has been released under investigation.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
South Yorkshire Police said drugs, cash and equipment associated with drug production and distribution were seized yesterday.
Detective Sergeant Stafford Megson, who led the operation, said officers had ‘targeted a number of key individuals’ suspected of being involved in the supply of drugs in Broomhall and across the city.
He said: “This should send a clear message to those involved in criminal activity which has a detrimental impact on the community, that we will not tolerate this on our streets.
“You may not think it, but you are on our radar and we will use all powers available to us to stop you in your tracks.”