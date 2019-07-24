Police release CCTV of man wanted over two robberies in Sheffield suburb in space of 10 minutes
A CCTV image has been released of a man wanted over two robberies in a Sheffield suburb in the space of 10 minutes.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 12:06
The man in the image is believed to hold vital information about two robberies in Crookesmoor between 11.30pm and 11.40pm on Saturday, July 6.
CRIME: These are the worst areas in Sheffield for drug crimes so far this yearOne man, Curtis Noel, 36, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of robbery over the incidents and appeared in court on Wednesday, July 17.
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,172 of July 6.