Drugs and £20,000 in cash seized in police operation in Doncaster and Greater Manchester
Several kilogrammes of drugs and £20,000 in cash have been seized this morning in a series of coordinated raids at homes in Doncaster and Manchester.
Officers swooped at seven properties in Doncaster in a series of dawn raids in New Rossington, Woodlands and Balby.
Raids were also carried out by officers from Greater Manchester Police in Bury, Ashton and Heywood at the same time.
In total, 14 properties were raided and six men, aged 19, 30, 31, 39, 52 and 59 and two women, aged 41 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences.
They remain in police custody for questioning.
Sergeant Matt Cowling, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Today’s warrants are another positive step forward in tackling organised crime and the supply of controlled drugs within our communities.
“Keeping residents safe and identifying those involved in this type of criminality is our absolute priority.
“Those involved in organised crime often prey on vulnerable communities and can leave residents living in fear; this is why we will continue to be relentless in identifying and pursuing those involved.
“I’d like to thank officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Organised Crime Group, who executed warrants in their patch today, as our joint efforts continue to eradicate organised crime.
“I’d also like to thank members of the local community for their patience during the activity this morning. Your continued support enables us to better tackle this issue and I’d urge anyone with concerns to come forward and speak to us.”
Anyone with information on those involved in the drugs trade should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.