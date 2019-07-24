Man arrested over Sheffield murder faces more police questioning

A man arrested over a murder in Sheffield faces more questioning today as the police probe into the stabbing continues.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 11:10

The 39-year-old was arrested on Monday night over the murder of Lewis Bagshaw, 21, who was found with knife wounds to his chest in Piper Crescent, Southey, the night before.

Lewis was taken to hospital but medics were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Lewis Bagshaw

Detectives believe he was killed in a targeted attack but have not revealed where or why he was stabbed.

Police patrols have been stepped up in Southey in the wake of the attack.

Anyone with information should call the incident room directly on 01709 443507 or via 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.