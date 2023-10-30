One of the metal gates also looks like it was damaged as if "with an axe", residents say.

Eight chickens were killed overnight this weekend when unknown offenders broke into and started fires in two separate coops on a Sheffield allotment.

The community at the Handsworth & Richmond Allotment Society made a horrifying discovery on Sunday morning (October 29) when they arrived to the site off Bramley Lane to find widespread vandalism across the gardens.

Eight chickens were killed overnight from Saturday into Sunday on October 29 when unknown offenders broke into two different chicken coops started fires, and reportedly shut the gates behind them on the Handsworth and Richmond Allotment off Bramley Lane. Pictures show how the gates to the coops were damaged.

Among the smashed shed windows and broken locks, someone had forced their way into two different chicken coops, started fires, and then reportedly shut the gates behind them.

Four out of 12 chickens in one coop were killed, while all four in another also died.

Meanwhile, residents say the metal gate to one of the coops looks like it was "hacked apart with an axe".

Secretary at the allotment society Sarah Carr told The Star: "We get vandalism around here quite often and I usually don't comment, but this time I will say, it takes a really sick person to do what they did here. The sort of person that thinks this is alright can go on to do worse.

"It's madness. And at this time of year, there could be someone sleeping in one of these coops thinking 'I just need to get out the elements'. Today it's chickens but next time, who knows?

"When I saw the damaged gate, I thought it looked like something out The Shining - just hacked to pieces with an axe."

Other damage reportedly included a shed door having its window smashed and its lock broken.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

Anyone with information is asked to called SYP on 101, quoting incident number SyP-20231029-0063.