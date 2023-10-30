Mum Kerry has never given up hope Ben will be found.

The mum of Sheffield's Ben Needham has shared a heartbreaking birthday message to her missing son 32 years after his disappearance.

It has been three decades since the little boy went missing on the Greek island of Kos in 1991. He was just 21 months old.

To this day, his family says there is no proof he is dead and that "someone out there knows exactly where Ben is".

Sheffield mum Kerry Needham, left, has posted a heartbreaking birthday message to her missing boy Ben Needham, who disappeared in 1991 on the Greek island of Kos. Pictures: PA

Yesterday (October 29), Ben's mum Kerry wrote a heartbreaking message to her son on the day of his 34th birthday.

Writing on Facebook, Kerry said: "Happy birthday my beautiful boy.

"We will never stop searching for you and the truth to what happened to you.

"Always in my mind and heart."

Ben went missing in July 1991 on Kos while playing outside a farmhouse that his grandad Eddie was renovating in the village of Irakles.

Kerry's parents had moved to the island earlier in the year to start a new life.

Ben's family has offered a £7,500 reward for information leading to his discovery.

South Yorkshire Police believe Ben died in a tragic accident involving a digger, but his body has never been found despite two extensive excavations around the home.

October 14, 2023, marked the seventh anniversary since police ended their search for Ben and concluded the 21-month-old had probably died in an accident on the day he disappeared.

Speaking on the anniversary, they family said in a statement: "Since that day (seven years ago), DNA evidence was taken from the items recovered from the search," they said in a statement on the Help Find Ben Needham Facebook page.

"Decomposed blood was found on one of those items. The DNA did not belong to Ben. There is no proof that Ben has died. We will never stop searching.

"Somebody out there knows exactly where Ben is and what happened that day. It's never too late to do the right thing."

They added: "This is not how it ends. It will only end when Ben is home. To anyone who knows what happened to Ben or where he is now, please do the right thing.

"This is not about making someone pay for what happened - the law states its too late for that - it's just about bringing Ben home to his family. 100 per cent confidentiality guaranteed."