Danielle Louise Ejogbamu (nee Clark) was found dead at her home on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, early on Wednesday March 16.

The 33-year-old’s death is being treated as murder.

An event is to be held in Richmond Park on Sunday for friends to gather to remember Danielle Louise Ejogbamu (Clark), whose death triggered a murder probe

Investigative and forensic work continued yesterday at the house where Danielle died, with the property cordoned off and under police guard.

Bouquets of flowers have been left outside the house as a mark of respect to the hairdresser.

On Sunday, March 20 friends are planning to meet at Richmond Park at 6pm to remember her.

Balloons and lanterns will be released in tribute to Danielle.

One of the organisers posted on Facebook: “At the moment, like many others, we feel helpless and lost with the devastating news we have all received.

“We would love for you to join us on Sunday 20th March at 6pm on Richmond Park on the field behind the house she grew up in with her grandparents while we will be releasing balloons and lanterns.

“Please let us light up the sky for our crazy Dan one more time.”