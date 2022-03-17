Danielle Louise Ejogbamu, aged 33, was pronounced dead at a house on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, yesterday morning.

The mum-of-three’s body was discovered when emergency services were called to the property at 6.30am.

The house where tragedy struck is cordoned off and under police guard this afternoon while investigative work is carried out.

Dozens of tributes have been paid to Danielle online and bouquets of flowers have been left at the police cordon.

Friend Marie Hooper was among those who left flowers as a mark of respect to the much-loved mum this morning.

She said she is struggling to come to terms with the death of Danielle, who she met at a Slimming World group eight years ago.

Marie said the pair became so close that Danielle even offered to become a surrogate for her when she was struggling with her fertility.

“Danielle was really supportive to me through all my IVF and she absolutely adored my children because she was there by my side every step of the way,” she said.

“She even offered to be a surrogate for me, that was the kind of person she was. She wanted to do everything she could and really cared for the happiness of others.”

Marie said Danielle attended her wedding and she described her as a ‘wonderful, supportive, caring person’.

She also remembers Danielle as being ‘full of life, so funny and a friend to everyone’.

Marie added: “Her death came as a huge shock. She was a supportive and motivating person, just a great person to be around. I will miss her so much.

“It has devastated me and a lot of others.”

Investigative and forensic work is expected to be carried out at the crime scene for much of today.

Residents on the quiet street have expressed their shock at the death.