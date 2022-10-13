Officers have now issued advice to worried parents in the Ecclesall area of the city, where police say patrols have also been stepped up in response to people’s concerns. It comes after The Star last month reported how schools including Notre Dame High School and High Storrs School had warned parents about two older men in a blue Ford car apparently approaching children on their way home.

Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We have received a number of reports from members of the public in recent weeks raising concerns about groups of men in cars seemingly approaching young people at several schools in the Ecclesall area of Sheffield. We want to reassure local residents that we are aware of concerns and are looking into the reports. Whilst to date we have not gathered any evidence to suggest that any crimes have taken place, we understand how concerning these incidents and reports can be for local people.

“We are delivering extra patrols to provide reassurance, and have visited the schools which have raised concerns and provided advice to parents. We would encourage anyone who notices anything suspicious or has any concerns to get in touch, and report it to police so we can build up a full picture of what’s happening.”