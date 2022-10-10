Rainbow Rays Nursery, in Clough Bank Road, Highfield, opened its doors in February this year but has now been rated ‘inadequate’ by the education watchdog.

In a new report based on a visit in August, Ofsted claimed children “are not safe” in the nursery and branded staff training as lacking.

A Sheffield nursery has been rated 'inadequate' in its first Ofsted rating after inspectors said they found protruding nails in the play room and a 'broken shower screen' in the toilet.

They claim they found nails protruding from tables, broken cupboard doors and a ‘smashed shower screen’ in the children’s toilets.

The nursery’s managers have rejected the report and accused the inspector responsible of ‘misconduct’.

The Ofsted report – which otherwise found children were playing happily and that staff supported them – reads: “Children are not safe in the nursery due to the safety of the premises and equipment.

“… Children play in a broken, plastic playhouse. The picnic tables are severely warped with nails protruding. In the pre-school room toilets, there is a smashed shower screen next to the children's toilet. There are broken cupboard doors in their playroom. This puts children at risk of harm.

Rainbow Rays Nursery is run out of an address on Clough Bank Road.

“Staff do not understand the signs and symptoms of abuse that may indicate a child is at risk of harm.”

It contrasts with other findings that children played happily, were learning at a good pace, and that staff model good manners despite not always challenging unwanted behaviour.

Other criticisms were that staff did not appear to know who to contact if they had a child protection concern, and, despite completing training, struggled to show they understood safeguarding procedures.

The inspector also felt children had a “limited choice of self-chosen activities”.

As a result, the nursery was rated ‘inadequate’ – the lowest grade available – and Rainbow Rays has been ordered to tighten its safeguarding training while securing the safety of the play areas.

In a statement, Rainbow Rays Nursery – owned by co-directors Andre Ferguson and Lereece Kinsiona – said they felt the inspector in August carried out an “unfair inspection” and acted with “misconduct”.

The statement reads: “As management we apologise we have had to give parents this news, despite feeling we experienced a unfair inspection and misconduct from the inspector.

“We have taken action to address the inspector’s opinions including additional staff training, additional risk assessments and the disposal of equipment.

“We have appealed against the inspector’s judgement because the premises was Ofsted inspected and approved as safe for registration a few months ago in March 2022, by a different inspector. Staff have since passed all training and previously satisfied all other inspectors views of competence.

“As a result of this judgement we are inviting parents to come in and ensure that they are happy with the safety of the environment and ask questions regarding any concerns they may have.

“We look forward to our next inspection in the upcoming months.”

