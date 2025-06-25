Two people have been arrested after a ‘horrific’ dog attack this morning which left a woman seriously injured, say police.

South Yorkshire Police have revealed that officers were called to a report of a woman being attacked by a ‘bully type’ dog and another dog, believed to be a Staffy-type, as she was walking down the street with her own dog.

It happened at 8.56am this morning (Wednesday, June 25), on East Glade Way, Birley, and the dogs were described as dangerously out of control.

A woman was attacked by dogs on East Glade Way, Birley, Sheffield. Photo: Google | Google

Officers have now stated that the woman has suffered injuries, including multiple puncture wounds, and has been taken to hospital. The woman's dog also required veterinary treatment.

Officers were sent to the scene where they safely contained the two dogs. Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Jon Greaves, who is leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: "This was a horrific attack on a woman walking her dog down the street, and she remains in hospital after suffering serious injuries.

"We have seized both dogs involved and they are in police kennels while the incident is under investigation.

"This incident is part of a continuing trend of people getting hurt in our communities by dangerous dogs. These incidents place an increasing demand not just on our force but also on the NHS through ambulance responses and hospital treatments and can cause life changing injuries to victims.

"Dog owners need to take action and be responsible for their pets. Owners need to take precautions and be realistic and understanding of their dog's ability to cause harm."

A 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, GBH and drug offences.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 8.57am this morning (Wednesday, June 25) to report a person injured by a dog on East Glade Way in Birley.

“An ambulance and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Police say enquiries are ongoing and want any witnesses to the incident or those with further information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 221 of 25 June 2025.