Six month old baby bitten in face in attack by family dog in Sheffield

A six month old baby was bitten in the face in an attack by a family pet at a house in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police say officers were called out to deal with the incident on Tuesday (June 10), and that it was one of two incidents involving attacks by dogs in 48 hours.

Officers revealed that they were called out at just before 10am to reports of a baby being bitten on the face by a family dog.

Police were called to an incident involving a dog in Sheffield | National World

They say it is alleged that a ‘terrier type’ dog, gained access to the room where the baby was and began to bite the infant.

The baby was taken to hospital for treatment, and the officers responding seized the dog, which remains in police kennels.

Police yesterday said that within the past 48 hours, they had received 20 reports into the control room.

A short time after the incident involving the baby, at 2.36pm, Barnsley officers were deployed to the Gawber area following reports that two suspected XL Bullys had gained access to a garden and began to attack the resident’s dog.

Police contained and seized the dogs, and both remain in police kennels.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Something needs to change and owners need to change.

“We are doing all we can to safeguard our communities, but we can’t be everywhere, and I fear it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed by a dog.

“Emergency calls for dangerous dogs present a financial cost to the force every time we respond, often requiring officers from multiple teams to attend, as well as contracted kennel personnel who then transport, house and care for the dogs until action is decided.

“Following the initial emergency response, officers then carry out safeguarding checks and referrals for vulnerable people, progress the investigation into any criminal aspects of the incident and ensure justice is secured.

“All of this comes at a cost and takes officers away from other frontline duties.

“If every owner steps up and makes small changes, we can make a difference.”

Police have issued advice for any dog owners with children

• Never leave children and dogs unattended

• Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go to when you have visitors

• As your family grows and your children become older, changes in your house may need to be made. As children become more mobile, consider stair gates to separate your dog and child

If you are concerned about you dog’s behaviour, they recommend contacting The Dog’s Trust.