South Yorkshire Police issue warning after reports of 30 dog incidents involving young kids so far this year

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 15:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

More than 30 children under five have been injured or left in fear by dog attacks so far this year, police have revealed.

The issue of dangerous dogs is becoming increasingly prevalent, and officers in South Yorkshire have shot four dogs so far in 2025 and eight in 2024 in response to incidents.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an interview with The Star earlier this month, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said the force now handles five investigations a day, with no new resources. It is ‘unmanageable’ for the force and a “catastrophe” for society due to the terrible injuries sustained in some dog attacks and the impact on the NHS, Royal Mail and other organisations, she added.

It comes only a year after the government banned XL Bullies - an order that came into place on February 1, 2024 - with Chf Insp Cheney claiming that breeders are now racing to produce the ‘most muscular, most intimidating dog with the biggest bite strength’, that can be worth up to £70,00

Now, in a bid to protect children over the half term period, South Yorkshire Police are urging dog owners to put safety measures in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People are most likely to be bitten by a dog they know and while inside a home than anywhere else, they shared.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney has urged dog owners to implement safety measures that will protect children over the half term breakChief Inspector Emma Cheney has urged dog owners to implement safety measures that will protect children over the half term break
Chief Inspector Emma Cheney has urged dog owners to implement safety measures that will protect children over the half term break | NW

Children under seven are more likely to be attacked, and in 2025 the force has investigated more than 30 incidents where a child aged under five has been injured or left in fear.

Chf Insp Cheney said: “We have sadly seen fatal dog attacks within South Yorkshire, and we are continuing to do all we can to safeguard those most vulnerable in our communities, but we can’t do it alone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Safety starts with owners and if you have children within your home, we’re urging you to take the time to think about your dog, your dog’s routine and the way your child interacts with your pet.

“Please remember all dogs can be aggressive and should never be left unsupervised with children.

“A dog’s instinct to protect itself is to bite and follow their innate drives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

“Parents should ensure children learn to respect a dog’s space and be encouraged to have boundaries around feeding and resting times.

“Regardless of a dog’s nature, or previous interactions with children, other dogs and people, dogs can act out of character and cause serious injury and harm.

“Take action now and protect your children.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information on training, advice and behaviour, please visit the Blue Cross website: https://www.bluecross.org.uk/advice/dog/behaviour-and-training/be-safe-with-dogs

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:South Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice