Police investigating an alleged early-morning flasher incident at a Sheffield park have released this E-fit of a man they would like to identify, as investigations continue.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public are being asked to help police identify the man depicted in this E-fit, as part of an investigation into an alleged flasher incident at a Sheffield park.

Releasing the appeal today (Monday, October 16, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 6.45am, it is reported that while on a walk along the river in Endcliffe Park, a member of the public saw a man expose himself and perform a lewd act.

Members of the public are being asked to help police identify the man depicted in this e-fit, as part of an investigation into an alleged flasher incident at Endcliffe Park at around 6.45am on September 20, 2023

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is then reported to have left the park onto Riverdale Road.

Read More Harrison Utley: The smiling face of Sheffield drug dealer caught with huge cocaine stash in bags for life

"The suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 7ins tall and in his 70s. The man is described as clean shaven with short, grey hair.

Read More DJ Suat: Viral TikTok DJ famous for surprise mobile sets takes over Sheffield student night at Meadowhall

"Do you know this man?"

Read More Liam Gallagher Sheffield: Definitely Maybe 30 Years anniversary tour debuts at Utilita Arena this June

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Please quote incident number 116 of September 20, 2023 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.