Endcliffe Park: E-fit released as police hunt early morning flasher in popular Sheffield park
Police investigating an alleged early-morning flasher incident at a Sheffield park have released this E-fit of a man they would like to identify, as investigations continue.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of the public are being asked to help police identify the man depicted in this E-fit, as part of an investigation into an alleged flasher incident at a Sheffield park.
Releasing the appeal today (Monday, October 16, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 6.45am, it is reported that while on a walk along the river in Endcliffe Park, a member of the public saw a man expose himself and perform a lewd act.
"He is then reported to have left the park onto Riverdale Road.
"The suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 7ins tall and in his 70s. The man is described as clean shaven with short, grey hair.
"Do you know this man?"
Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Please quote incident number 116 of September 20, 2023 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org